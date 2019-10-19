S. Korean prime minister to meet Abe on Thursday during trip to Japan

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon plans to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday as part of efforts to improve the frosty relations between Seoul and Tokyo, his office said.

Lee will visit Japan from Tuesday to Thursday to attend the Japanese emperor's enthronement event amid frayed ties between South Korea and Japan over the issue of Tokyo's wartime forced labor, Yonhap reports.

Consultations are under way to set the details of the meeting, but it is likely to take place on Thursday for about 10-20 minutes, an official at Lee's office said Friday.

