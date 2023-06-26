Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 June 2023, 10:30
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts Photo: Yonhap

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol is working in emergency response mode to monitor possible damage from the annual monsoon season, which began over the weekend, an official said Monday, Yonhap reports.

Heavy rains soaked the nation overnight, with the capital area and other inland regions receiving 10-20 millimeters of rain per hour as of 7 a.m., according to the national weather agency.

Yoon instructed the government upon returning from a trip to France and Vietnam on Saturday to thoroughly prepare against damage from the monsoon, especially casualties.

«This year's monsoon is expected to be longer than previous years, and there is concern about sudden downpours,» a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency. «We are on high alert and working in emergency mode.»

The government, led by the interior ministry, launched a task force three weeks ago to brace for potential damage from the monsoon.

Relevant ministries, agencies, local governments and the presidential office have held videoconferences two to three times a week to coordinate their response nationwide.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023