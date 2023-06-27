Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korean president says he will launch ‘quantum platform’ to spur research, create economic value

    27 June 2023, 21:44

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday he will launch a «quantum platform» to spur research and development in quantum science and help it create economic value, Yonhap reports.

    Yoon made the remark while meeting with top quantum scholars and students, including Nobel laureate John Clauser; Charles Bennett, a physicist at IBM Research; and professor Kim Myung-shik of Imperial College London.

    The meeting was held on the sidelines of Quantum Korea 2023, an event bringing together scholars, government officials and businesspeople to discuss global trends related to quantum science at Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

    «President Yoon Suk Yeol said he would create a quantum platform, a digital and physical space where quantum experts and legal, accounting and business experts from around the world, including the Republic of Korea, will be able to conduct research and development together and share their accomplishments to create economic value,» the presidential office said.

    During a trip to Switzerland in January, Yoon met with a group of renowned quantum physicists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, saying this year would mark the start of a «grand leap» in South Korea's quantum science and technology.

    At Tuesday's meeting, Yoon discussed ways to promote the field and create a global quantum ecosystem, according to his office.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Heavy rain leaves 4,000 households in Seoul without electricity
    Google sees big opportunities for future of AI in S. Korea
    Fire at Daegu forces evacuations of about 200 inpatients
    Arrest warrant sought for mother on charges of burying newborn alive in S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14