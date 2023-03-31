Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korean president’s approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll

Kudrenok Tatyana
31 March 2023, 13:36
S. Korean president’s approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll Photo: en.yna.co.kr

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell to a four-month low of 30 percent, a poll showed Friday, Yonhap reports.

In the poll of 1,000 adults conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance declined 4 percentage points from the previous week. It marked the lowest level since the figure reached 30 percent in the fourth week of November.

Yoon's disapproval rating rose 2 percentage points from a week earlier to 60 percent.

Diplomacy was the most mentioned factor in making both positive and negative assessments of Yoon's performance.

Among those who made positive assessments, 12 percent mentioned diplomacy, followed by 9 percent who mentioned his response to labor unions and an improvement in ties with Japan, respectively.

Some 41 percent in total mentioned diplomacy, ties with Japan and the issue of compensating Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labors as reasons they made negative assessments.

The favorability ratings for the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party were tied at 33 percent, the poll showed.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.


