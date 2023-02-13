Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korean president orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey

13 February 2023, 18:14
S. Korean president orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Monday to mobilize all available resources to secure maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey, his office said, Yonhap reports.

Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, saying South Korea must be more eager than anyone to help Turkey recover from the devastating earthquake as an «ally forged in blood and a brother nation,» presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.

«What Turkey needs the most at the moment is tents, medicine and medical supplies, and electric equipment,» Yoon was quoted as saying.

«I would like each ministry, including the foreign ministry, defense ministry, industry ministry, to mobilize all available resources and secure maximum relief supplies and swiftly discuss measures with the Turkish side,» he added.

Yoon also instructed each ministry to designate a department responsible for handling aid for Turkey, with Minister for Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu in charge, to ensure Turkey receives not only emergency relief but also help with reconstruction, according to Lee.

In a separate weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Yoon again stressed the need to provide maximum support to Turkey, citing the «brother nation's» deployment of troops to fight alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Lee also said the government decided to send 150 tents and 2,200 blankets to Turkey via military aircraft on Thursday.

The supplies will be sent together with a second team of relief workers, he said, noting some 372 medical staffers are waiting to be sent, including 29 who are ready to depart within a week.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr





Related news
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 44,218
S. Korean gov’t considers adding new option for flexible workweek
Head of State honors Kazakhstani rescuers with state awards upon their return from Türkiye
Теги:
Read also
Millennia-old bone skates unearthed in China's Xinjiang
31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to see thrilling face-offs after intriguing ATP 500 draw
Massive winter storm creates chaos, havoc for US state of California
Record 371-million-euro Superenalotto jackpot won
Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
Death toll from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 44,218
Argentina reaffirms commitment to cooperation in Antarctica
Arslantepe Mound in Türkiye partially damaged after strong quakes
News Partner
Popular
1 Secretary Blinken to travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India
2 Kazakhstan sweeps 5 medals at Asian Shotgun Shooting Cup 2023
3 Astana Team reveals roster for Faun-Ardèche Classic  &Faun Drôme Classic 2023
4 Death toll rises to 54 from landslides on Brazil's coast
5 1,670 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

News