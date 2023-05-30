Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korean inspection team to announce results of Fukushima inspection Wednesday

    30 May 2023, 20:17

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A team of South Korean experts will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the results of their inspection of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, officials said, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

    The 21-member team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, returned home Friday after completing their six-day trip to Japan that included the on-site inspection of the plant ahead of its controversial release of contaminated water into the ocean scheduled for this summer.

    The press conference, to be held at the government complex in Seoul, will be attended by Yoo and other undisclosed members, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events