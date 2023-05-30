Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korean inspection team to announce results of Fukushima inspection Wednesday

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 May 2023, 20:17
S. Korean inspection team to announce results of Fukushima inspection Wednesday Photo: en.yna.co.kr

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A team of South Korean experts will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the results of their inspection of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, officials said, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

The 21-member team, headed by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, returned home Friday after completing their six-day trip to Japan that included the on-site inspection of the plant ahead of its controversial release of contaminated water into the ocean scheduled for this summer.

The press conference, to be held at the government complex in Seoul, will be attended by Yoo and other undisclosed members, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination.


