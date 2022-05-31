Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korean gov’t to expand face-to-face treatment for COVID-19 patients

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2022, 07:11
S. Korean gov’t to expand face-to-face treatment for COVID-19 patients

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The government will expand face-to-face treatment for COVID-19 patients, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

Lee made the remarks during a COVID-19 response meeting, saying the government will lower the amount of remote monitoring for high-risk COVID-19 patients under at-home treatment from the current two times a day to one starting Monday.

Instead, the government is working to increase the number of local clinics that provide face-to-face treatment for COVID-19 patients, the minister said. As of Monday, there had been 6,446 clinics across the country.

On Tuesday, the country reported 17,191 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 18,103,638, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The government will also actively consider remodeling and building new crematoriums based on a forecast of the possible resurgence of the pandemic and the inflow of new variants, Lee said.

Under the plan, 238 crematoriums across the country will undergo remodeling.


World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'