Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korean foreign minister vows 'all possible support' for quake-hit Turkey

    8 February 2023, 21:39

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart Wednesday and pledged to offer support to Turkey in assisting its recovery efforts following a massive earthquake earlier this week, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

    Park expressed his deep condolences to Turkey for the tragic earthquake and stressed that South Koreans stand in solidarity with the Turkish people during his conversation with Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    He added the South Korean government plans to provide «all possible support» to help Turkey cope with the aftermath, including dispatching emergency rescue teams to the scene.

    In response, Cavusoglu voiced appreciation for the support from Turkey's «brother nation,» South Korea, and said he will do his best for the safety of South Korean nationals in his country.

    Earlier in the day, a South Korean team of more than 110 personnel arrived in Turkey, struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday, to support the country's ongoing search and rescue operations.


    Photo: Yonhap

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Nearly 32,000 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye
    More than 24,600 killed in powerful earthquakes in Türkiye
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022