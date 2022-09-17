Go to the main site
    S Korean experts commend political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan

    17 September 2022, 13:00

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Korea held a roundtable meeting to discuss the latest Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Nation as of September 1, 2022. The event was attended by heads and representatives of research centers studying Kazakhstan and the Eurasian region, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    During the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bakyt Dyussenbayev explained to South Korean experts the main provisions of the President's Address.

    Ko Jae-nam, President of the Korea Eurasian Policy Institute, noted that limiting the term of office of the president to one term of 7 years is a vivid confirmation of the democratic changes taking place in Kazakhstan.

    Kim Sang-cheol, professor at the Institute of Central Asian Studies at HUFS, drew attention to the fact that democratic reforms related to the voluntary reduction of presidential powers are unique for the Central Asian region. The broad involvement of society in political processes is also a positive signal.

    Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Korea International Trade Association Kim Gi Hyun emphasized that the reduction of state participation in the country's economy will ensure open competition based on the rules of a market economy. This provides good prospects for business and investment.

    In general, South Korean experts gave a positive assessment of the democratic initiatives proposed by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and expressed hope that the reforms in Kazakhstan will make a great contribution to the political and economic development of the country.

    In addition, the Ambassador explained the main goals and objectives of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the CICA, and also informed about the results of state visits of Pope Francis and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan.


