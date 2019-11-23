Go to the main site
    S. Korean Embassy launches ‘Friends of Korea’ challenge in Nur-Sultan

    23 November 2019, 12:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of the Republic of Korea announced ‘Friends of Korea’ challenge for Kazakhstani students in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent Damir Baimanov reports.

    South Korean Ambassador Kim Dae-sik kicked off the challenge at a special ceremony which brought together over 150 university students at the Korean Embassy in the Kazakh capital.

    Participants of the challenge are expected to find something associated with the Republic of Korea in Nur-Sultan and share it on social networks using the hashtag #FriendsofKorea. The results of the challenge are to be revealed six months later.

    According to Kim Dae-sik, ‘Friends of Korea’ challenge is supposed to help students of Kazakhstani universities who are fond of the Republic of Korea get to know each other better.

    It should be noted that those who gathered at the ceremony were mainly students of the Nazarbayev University and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. However, Ambassador Kim Dae-sik is confident that more universities in Nur-Sultan will join the challenge and share their love of Korea.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

