Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

S. Korean Embassy launches ‘Friends of Korea’ challenge in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2019, 12:01
S. Korean Embassy launches ‘Friends of Korea’ challenge in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of the Republic of Korea announced ‘Friends of Korea’ challenge for Kazakhstani students in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent Damir Baimanov reports.

South Korean Ambassador Kim Dae-sik kicked off the challenge at a special ceremony which brought together over 150 university students at the Korean Embassy in the Kazakh capital.

Participants of the challenge are expected to find something associated with the Republic of Korea in Nur-Sultan and share it on social networks using the hashtag #FriendsofKorea. The results of the challenge are to be revealed six months later.

According to Kim Dae-sik, ‘Friends of Korea’ challenge is supposed to help students of Kazakhstani universities who are fond of the Republic of Korea get to know each other better.

It should be noted that those who gathered at the ceremony were mainly students of the Nazarbayev University and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. However, Ambassador Kim Dae-sik is confident that more universities in Nur-Sultan will join the challenge and share their love of Korea.

photo

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and South Korea   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty