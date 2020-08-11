S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's annual rainy season has continued for 49 days now, the longest on record, and is poised to set a fresh record as more rains are forecast to pour down until mid-August, Yonhap reports.

The monsoon season, which has begun on June 24, tied the previous record of 49 days set in 2013, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said, and will continue until Aug. 16 in the capital Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and western Gangwon Province.

On the southern resort island of Jeju, the rainy season lasted for 49 days from June 10 to July 28, breaking the previous record of 47 days set in 1998.

This year's rainy season will end the latest on record, surpassing the previous record set on Aug. 10, 1987.



