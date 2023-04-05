Go to the main site
    S. Korean airport returns to normal after hundreds of flights canceled due to strong winds

    5 April 2023, 19:45

    JEJU. KAZINFORM - Airline operations on the southern island of Jeju returned to normal on Wednesday afternoon after hundreds of flights were grounded due to dangerous wind conditions, Yonhap reports.

    The weather authorities had issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed, earlier in the morning.

    By 1:30 p.m., Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 219 domestic flights to and from the airport.

    A total of 259 domestic and 14 international flights were scheduled for the day.

    Wind gusts peaked at 11.8 meters per second in areas surrounding the airport in the morning.

    As the wind weakened in the afternoon and the alerts were lifted, airlines resumed operations, putting at least 26 more domestic flights in service to accommodate stranded passengers, according to the airport.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

