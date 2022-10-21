Go to the main site
    S. Korea, WHO to co-host inaugural World Bio Summit next week

    21 October 2022, 16:39

    SEOUL. KZINFORM - South Korea and the World Health Organization (WHO) will co-host the inaugural World Bio Summit next week to share the latest technological improvements in vaccines and the bio-health industry and discuss ways to increase preparedness for future pandemics, Seoul's health ministry said Friday, Yonhap reports.

    Under the theme of «The Future of Vaccine and Bio-health,» the World Bio-Summit 2022 will take place next Thursday and Friday in Seoul, with hundreds of leaders from international health organizations and global enterprises, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

    Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, will give opening remarks online, while former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute, will deliver speeches in person.

    In the CEO's sessions on the first day, officials of vaccine and bio companies, including SK bioscience, Moderna and Pfizer, will gather their expertise in developing COVID-19 vaccines and seek solutions to tackle potential challenges.

    On the second day, health ministers from six countries, including South Korea, the United States, Nigeria and Germany, will adopt the Seoul Declaration, committing to getting fully ready for future pandemics based on international cooperation.

    «During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea has been emerging as a hub in the bio health industry,» said Kim Hyun-sook of the health ministry. «The inaugural World Bio Summit will help Korea take the international initiative in shaping ideas of the future of vaccine and biologics.»


