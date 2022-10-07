Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss cooperation against N.K. threats
7 October 2022, 11:54

S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss cooperation against N.K. threats

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Senior defense officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan had a conference call Friday to discuss joint responses against North Korea's evolving missile threats, Seoul's defense ministry said, YONHAP reported.

The phone talks among Deputy Defense Minister for Policy Heo Tae-keun and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Ely Ratner and Kazuo Masuda, respectively, came after a spate of the North's missile provocations, including Tuesday's intermediate-range one that overflew Japan.

They condemned the North's missile tests as «significant» provocations that undermine peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community, the ministry said in a press release.

They also warned that Pyongyang's provocations will only strengthen security cooperation between the three sides.

The officials, in addition, agreed to seek more ways to cooperate in response to future provocations by the North.

On Wednesday, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier returned to the East Sea to stage a trilateral naval exercise with the South and Japan, following the North's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan the previous day.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr


Related news
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly two-month high
Read also
Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive