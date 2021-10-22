Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea to temporarily cut fuel taxes amid rising oil prices

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 October 2021, 11:16
S. Korea to temporarily cut fuel taxes amid rising oil prices

SEJONG. KAZINFORM - South Korea plans to temporarily cut fuel taxes in a bid to ease upward pressure on inflation amid surging oil prices, a senior government official said Friday, Yonhap reports.

First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon also said the government plans to additionally cut import tariffs on liquid natural gas (LNG), currently at 2 percent, as part of efforts to ease people's burdens on a hike in energy costs.

«The government will unveil details about fuel tax cuts, including the timing and the scope, next week,» Lee said at a government meeting.

Oil prices have been on the rise amid the global economic recovery.

Prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, neared US$84 per barrel this month, up from an average of $72.63 in September.

The country's consumer prices rose 2.5 percent on-year in September and inflation growth is likely to exceed 3 percent in October due to last year's low base.

Consumer inflation grew more than 2 percent for the sixth straight month last month due largely to high prices of farm and oil products.

The government lowered fuel taxes for six months starting November 2018 in a bid to help stabilize domestic gasoline prices. The measures ended in August 2019 after being extended for several rounds.

South Korea depends on imports for its energy needs. Taxes account for around 40 percent of local gasoline prices.


Energy   Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events