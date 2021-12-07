Go to the main site
    S Korea to share smart farms construction experience with Kazakhstan

    7 December 2021, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM South Korea will share its smart farms construction experience with Kazakhstan, the experts told the 3rd meeting of the South Korea-Central Asia Friendship Association.

    The online forum was devoted to the development of agriculture, Khabar 24 informs. It brought together representatives from Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. As stated there, South Korean provinces are suffering from manpower lack, while Kazakhstan boasts human resources and vast territories. That’s why two countries have great opportunities in agro-industrial complex.

    «45% engaged in agriculture in South Korea are people older 60. The same situation is observed in Europe. Youth is unwilling to work in agriculture. There are many such young people in Kazakhstan. They can be attracted to work in smart farms. They would have get acquainted with new technologies and big data. It would help develop smart farming in Central Asia,» Lee Bom, Professor at the University of Seoul, said.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

