Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM

30 December 2022, 17:54
S. Korea to require negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China: PM

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea will require travelers coming from China to show negative COVID-19 tests, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday, joining other nations in imposing restrictions due to a surge of infections there, YONHAP reports.

By the end of February next year, all arrivals from China will be required to show either a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus before boarding flights to South Korea, Han said.

They should receive a PCR test within 48 hours before their arrival or an antigen test within 24 hours before their arrival, Han said.

All travelers from China will also be required to receive a PCR test within the first day of their arrival, Han said.

«The government inevitably strengthens some anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread at home because of the worsening COVID-19 situation in China,» Han told a response meeting.

South Korea will also restrict issuing short-term visas for Chinese nationals, excluding diplomats, public officials, essential business and humanitarian purposes, Han said. The visa restriction will be applied until the end of January.

In addition, South Korea will temporarily stop expanding flights to China, and all flights from China will be required to arrive at Incheon International Airport for proper containment management, Han said.

On concerns over a possible shortfall of cold medicines in the country, authorities have decided to curb buying in large quantities.

The measures came as the country is facing a «twindemic» of the flu and the coronavirus.

The steps include crackdown on the outside smuggling of cold medicines.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

Related news
Oil down as rise in China COVID cases weaken demand outlook
China plans to transfer mobile hospital to Kyrgyzstan
At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire in S Korea
Теги:
Read also
Vietnam reports 131 new COVID-19 cases
Brazil generates 135,000 new jobs in November
Russia registers 5,810 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, says crisis center
28 still missing as death toll from Philippines floods soars to 44
COVID incidence and transmission number fall further in Italy
Iran chess star fleeing to Spain after playing without hijab
WAM report highlights UAE’s key milestones in 2022
UN says 30,000 people displaced in South Sudan amid skirmishes
News Partner
Popular
1 President signs changes to law on courts with jurors
2 Russia records 6,146 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center
3 Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov loses at ATP tournament in Australia
4 New Mayor of Pavlodar city appointed
5 Fog, ground blizzard and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 30

News