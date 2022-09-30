Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday

    30 September 2022, 20:43

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea will remove a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for inbound travelers on the first day of their arrival amid the waning virus wave, authorities said Friday, Yonhap reports.

    The measure will take effect Saturday.

    Currently, a PCR test is a must for inbound travelers within the first 24 hours of their entry into the country.

    The government has eased antivirus restrictions as the country has seen a gradual decline in infections recently.

    Earlier this month, it removed the mandatory pre-entry testing requirement for inbound travelers.

    Photo/John Minchillo, File

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty