S. Korea to lift post-entry PCR testing requirement Saturday
30 September 2022, 20:43

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea will remove a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing requirement for inbound travelers on the first day of their arrival amid the waning virus wave, authorities said Friday, Yonhap reports.

The measure will take effect Saturday.

Currently, a PCR test is a must for inbound travelers within the first 24 hours of their entry into the country.

The government has eased antivirus restrictions as the country has seen a gradual decline in infections recently.

Earlier this month, it removed the mandatory pre-entry testing requirement for inbound travelers.

