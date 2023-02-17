Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea to launch 1st military surveillance satellite in November

17 February 2023, 12:47
SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea plans to launch its first military surveillance satellite in November under a project to deploy a total of five such satellites by the mid-2020s, the state arms procurement said Friday, Yonhap reports.

In a briefing to the National Assembly's defense committee, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) unveiled the plan to launch an electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) satellite under the project worth 1.2 trillion won (US$927 million).

Along with the EO/IR satellite, the country seeks to secure four synthetic aperture radar (SAR) ones under the project key to Seoul's efforts to bolster surveillance capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign intelligence sources.

Once those satellites go into service, they are expected to enhance the South's overall capabilities to monitor and track North Korea's military movements.

The South has been striving to build space-based defense capabilities as the North unveiled a plan to launch a military surveillance satellite «at the earliest possible date» during a key ruling party meeting late last year.


