S. Korea to hold interagency meeting on additional assistance to quake-hit Turkey

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The South Korean government will hold an interagency meeting this week to discuss plans to send a second batch of rescue workers and additional humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Turkey, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, Yonhap reports.

Foreign Minister Park Jin will preside over the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, according to ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk.

On Monday, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to mobilize all available resources for the country's emergency relief and reconstruction efforts.

The second group is expected to head to Turkey this week to replace the first team of South Korean rescuers set to end their mission Friday.

The first batch of South Korea's disaster relief team, dispatched on Feb. 7, has rescued eight survivors in Antakya, in the province of Hatay. Comprised of 118 members, the team is the largest-ever sent by South Korea for emergency overseas rescue work.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr