S. Korea to hike natural gas prices in Oct.
30 September 2022, 10:16

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea will raise natural gas prices for civilian use next month amid high international gas prices, the industry ministry said Friday, Yonhap reports.

Starting in October, natural gas prices for households and commercial use will be hiked by 2.7 won (US$0.002) per megajoule, the ministry said in a press release.

Natural gas prices for households will climb 15.9 percent, with the growth rate for commercial use ranging from 16.4 percent and 17.4 percent.

«The hike reflects soaring global natural gas prices and a recent surge in the won-dollar exchange rate,» the ministry said.


Photo: Yonhap

