S. Korea to bring in 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 drug Evusheld

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea decided to bring in 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca's antibody treatment Evusheld by October to better protect people with weak immune systems, the health authorities said Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

The government is in talks with the drugmaker for the contract that calls for securing 5,000 doses in July and 15,000 doses in October, and the drug safety ministry is expected to approve it for emergency use this month, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

As a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies, Evusheld is designed to stop the coronavirus from infecting people with compromised immune systems and other high-risk groups, including hematologic malignancy patients.

The preventive therapy is supposed to be given to those who have not been infected with the virus, and designated medical centers will be in charge of its administration, according to the headquarters.

The health authorities made the decision on the volume of the medication in consideration of the number of people who cannot be immunized against COVID-19 through getting traditional vaccine shots, they added.

«We expect the new drug to better protect the people who have not been covered by the current vaccination campaign,» health ministry spokesperson Son Young-rae said.

«Evusheld is not a replacement of vaccines but a complement. For elderly citizens and those with underlying health conditions, getting a vaccine is still the best way,» he added.

The United States authorized its emergency use in December last year, and a total of 24 nations, including France and Singapore, have approved it.



