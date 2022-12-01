Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea submits bid for Czech nuke plant project

1 December 2022, 19:38
SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's nuclear power plant operator said Thursday it has made an initial bid for the Czech Republic's Dukovany nuclear power plant project, Yonhap reports.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP) said it is expected to vie with U.S. Westinghouse and France's EDF for the project to build a 1,200-megawatt reactor in the southern region of Dukovany to be operational by around 2036.

The KHNP stressed its advanced nuclear power technologies and management prowess, as well as the Seoul government's strong commitment to supporting the successful completion of the project, as it submitted the bid to Czech energy group CEZ recently.

The Czech utility firm said the candidates would be expected to submit their final bid by the end of September 2023, with a final winner to be chosen by 2024 to start the construction in 2029, KHNP officials said.


