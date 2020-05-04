Go to the main site
    S Korea sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

    4 May 2020, 19:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM South Korea’s SIGONGTECH with support of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy, South Korean Embassy in Kazakhstan and Kazakh Embassy in South Korea donated the Nur-Sultan public healthcare department and Kazakh Healthcare Ministry diagnostics sets for sample collection and medical protective equipment.

    The charitable humanitarian aid consists of 2,000 PCR tests to detect COVID-19, 2,500 R-Guard3000 protective outerwear suits, and 20,000 sample collection cups. The medical supplies will be distributed between Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the worst-hit cities.

    Since 2013 SIGONGTECH has been realizing various large designers’ and show projects in Nur-Sultan and built trust-based relations with Kazakhstan.



    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and South Korea
