Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S Korea sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2020, 19:14
S Korea sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM South Korea’s SIGONGTECH with support of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan–Elbasy, South Korean Embassy in Kazakhstan and Kazakh Embassy in South Korea donated the Nur-Sultan public healthcare department and Kazakh Healthcare Ministry diagnostics sets for sample collection and medical protective equipment.

The charitable humanitarian aid consists of 2,000 PCR tests to detect COVID-19, 2,500 R-Guard3000 protective outerwear suits, and 20,000 sample collection cups. The medical supplies will be distributed between Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the worst-hit cities.

Since 2013 SIGONGTECH has been realizing various large designers’ and show projects in Nur-Sultan and built trust-based relations with Kazakhstan.


