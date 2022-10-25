Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 40,000 amid resurgence woes

25 October 2022, 11:20
S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 40,000 amid resurgence woes
25 October 2022, 11:20

S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections bounce back to over 40,000 amid resurgence woes

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new COVID-19 cases sharply bounced back to over 40,000 Tuesday, sharply rebounding after showing a gradual decline in the past week.

The country reported 43,759 new COVID-19 infections, including 71 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,355,350, the Korea Disease and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, Yonhap reports.

The figure is more than double from 14,302 a day earlier and the highest daily tally in the past week. Except for Oct. 18, daily caseloads have stood under the 3,000 mark, KDCA data showed.

The country reported 17 deaths, bringing the death toll to 29,017. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 225, down from 226 a day earlier.

Health authorities have warned of a possible «twindemic» outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu this winter and stressed the importance of being vaccinated for elderly people and vulnerable groups.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr




Related news
APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand
Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News