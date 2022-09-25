Go to the main site
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 3rd straight day

    25 September 2022, 13:20

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained below 30,000 for the third straight day Sunday in a sign that the virus wave is slowing down at a steady pace, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 25,792 new COVID-19 infections, including 248 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,620,128, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Newly reported virus cases have shown a steady downward trajectory as of late after the COVID-19 omicron variant surged again in early July and peaked above 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.

    New deaths from COVID-19 rose to 73, up from 24 a day ago, putting the death toll at 28,213. The fatality rate was 0.11 percent.

    The number of critically ill patients came to 416, down two from a day earlier.


    Photo: Yonhap
