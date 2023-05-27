S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases under 20,000 for 3rd day

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 20,000 for the third consecutive day Saturday as the country plans to further ease remaining antivirus curbs next week, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 17,796 new infections, including 37 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,646,973, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

It marked a slight decline from 17,933 cases a day earlier, continuing the downward trend in infection figures.

The country reported three COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,754.

The number of critically ill patients came to 176, down from 180 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

Starting June 1, the country's mask mandate will only be applied to hospitals with inpatient rooms and residential-type high-risk facilities.

The mandatory isolation period will also be reduced to five days as a recommendation, from the seven-day requirement.



