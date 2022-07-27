Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months

    27 July 2022 11:37

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpassed the 100,000 mark for the first time in more than three months on Wednesday as the new wave of an omicron subvariant is spreading fast, Yonhap reports.

    The country added 100,285 new COVID-19 infections, including 532 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,446,946, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Wednesday's number is the largest since 111,291 reported on April 20 and up from Tuesday's 99,327. The daily infection cases have soared to the five digits from four digits since late June as the rapid spread of the omicron subvariant BA.5 is taking hold.

    The country added 25 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,932.

    The number of critically ill patients stood at 177, up by nine from the previous day.

    Health authorities predict that the latest virus uptrend will continue for the next two to three weeks.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    #World News #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Sinkhole in Korea’s Yangyang leaves adjacent building in tatters; 97 evacuated
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
    Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
    S. Korea may lower school entry age
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association