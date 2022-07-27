Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months
27 July 2022 11:37

S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases top 100,000 in over 3 months

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases surpassed the 100,000 mark for the first time in more than three months on Wednesday as the new wave of an omicron subvariant is spreading fast, Yonhap reports.

The country added 100,285 new COVID-19 infections, including 532 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 19,446,946, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Wednesday's number is the largest since 111,291 reported on April 20 and up from Tuesday's 99,327. The daily infection cases have soared to the five digits from four digits since late June as the rapid spread of the omicron subvariant BA.5 is taking hold.

The country added 25 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,932.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 177, up by nine from the previous day.

Health authorities predict that the latest virus uptrend will continue for the next two to three weeks.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr



Related news
COVID-19 incidence up almost 5-fold in N Kazakhstan
COVID-19 has killed more Brazil kids than 14 diseases did in 10 years
20,958 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
Read also
Lufthansa ground staff strike for higher pay amid inflation
COVID-19 has killed more Brazil kids than 14 diseases did in 10 years
M7.0 quake jolts northern Philippines, 4 dead
China renews orange alert for high temperatures
Wildlife smoke stops Florence airport flights
Russia to quit ISS after 2024: space chief
N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 50: state media
COVID-19 kills 41 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Popular
1 Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
2 Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy
3 Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
4 Human trafficking combat bill set to be developed next year in Kazakhstan
5 Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili pays official visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive