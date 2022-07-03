Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases stay over 10,000 for 2nd day amid resurgence woes

    3 July 2022, 12:16

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 10,000 for the second consecutive day Sunday as the daily cases seemed to be rising again after months of subsiding, Yonhap reports.

    The country added 10,059 COVID-19 infections, including 191 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,389,611, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    The country added eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,570. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

    The number of critically ill patients stood at 53, the KDCA said.

    South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have shown a downward trend after daily new cases peaked at an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.

    But the KDCA has said the pace of decline has recently slowed down amid waning vaccine immunity and increasing social interactions following eased social distancing rules, and that a possible spike in infections lies ahead.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    30 people injured in 8-vehicle pileup, including 4 school-trip buses
    Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    S. Korea lifts standstill order against foot-and-mouth disease
    2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros