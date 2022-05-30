Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 4-month low on slowdown of omicron wave

30 May 2022, 18:49
SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell to a four-month low Monday in the latest sign the omicron variant has been slowing down in recent months, Yonhap reports.

The country added 6,139 new infections, including 48 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,086,462, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Monday's tally was less than half of the 12,654 cases reported Sunday, and it was the lowest since the 5,804 cases reported on Jan. 19 in a steady downward trend in new infections.

In mid-March, daily cases soared to over 621,000 on the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The country added nine deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total caseload to 24,167. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent. The number of critically ill patients fell by 10 to 178, the KDCA said.


