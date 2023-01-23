Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases drop to 9,227, cumulative cases top 30 mln

23 January 2023, 14:41
SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported 9,227 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest number in more than three months, health authorities said, amid a slowdown in infections and less testing over the Lunar New Year holiday, Yonhap reports.

The new cases, including 60 from overseas, brought the total caseload to 30,008,756, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The nation, with a population of 51.6 million, also reached the grim milestone of 30 million, three years after its first COVID-19 case was reported on Jan. 20, 2020.

Monday's tally marked the lowest since Oct. 10 last year, when the country reported 8,973 new cases.

The country added 26 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,235. The number of critically ill patients came to 450, slightly down from 460 the previous day, the KDCA said.

On Friday, the government said it will lift a mask mandate for most public indoor spaces Jan. 30, but people will still be required to wear masks on public transportation and in medical facilities.

The government has also been closely watching overseas visitors amid the recent surge in infections in China following Beijing's lifting of its zero-COVID policy in December.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

