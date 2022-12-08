S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 70,000 as gov’t mulls adjusting indoor mask mandate

8 December 2022, 11:35

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases slightly dropped Thursday, as the government is considering adjusting the indoor mask mandate, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 65,253 new COVID-19 infections, including 48 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,548,821, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Thursday's tally is slightly lower than the previous day, but up by more than 8,000 from the same day a week earlier, and over 6,000 higher than two weeks earlier, KDCA data showed.

Health authorities have said daily caseloads are expected to continue on a slow incremental trend for the time being, but warned the KDCA will not rule out the possibility of another virus wave this winter.

The country added 61 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 30,908.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 435, down six from the previous day.

The KDCA is scheduled to discuss adjustments to the indoor mask mandate on Friday and comes up with a final plan by the end of this month.

The indoor mask mandate is the last remaining COVID-19 restriction South Korea has kept in place after scrapping other social distancing rules.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr