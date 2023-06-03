Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day

    3 June 2023, 12:19

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 20,000 for the second consecutive day Saturday, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

    The country reported 18,663 new infections, bringing the total caseload to 31,766,502, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Daily infections remained below 20,000 for the six days through Tuesday but rose above 20,000 on Wednesday and Thursday. They then fell back below the mark Friday.

    Saturday's tally is higher than the 17,796 cases a week earlier but lower than the 19,724 cases the previous day.

    On Thursday, the country's mask mandate was scaled back, and is now only in effect at hospitals with inpatient rooms and residential-type high-risk facilities.

    The mandatory isolation period was also reduced to five days as a recommendation from the previous seven-day requirement.

    The health agency also will begin releasing COVID-19 infection data on a weekly basis next week.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events