Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 15,000 for 3rd day

    5 February 2023, 12:32

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 15,000 on Sunday amid the view that the winter wave of infections has probably peaked, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 14,018 new cases, including 34 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,257,411, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

    The daily caseload fell to the lowest Sunday tally in 31 weeks.

    The country added 22 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,596. The number of critically ill patients came to 313, down from 325 the previous day.

    Health authorities said the winter wave has passed its peak, and the downtrend is expected to continue despite some fluctuation.

    Starting Monday, the government mostly lifted the indoor mask mandate after more than two years, excluding at hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation.


    Photo: Yonhap

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korean team rescues 4 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
    Singapore removes most remaining COVID-19 measures
    S. Korean team arrives in quake-stricken Turkey to help search, rescue operations
    S. Korea to send 110 rescue workers to quake-hit Turkiye, offer $5 mln in aid
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary