S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 15,000 for 3rd day

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 15,000 on Sunday amid the view that the winter wave of infections has probably peaked, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 14,018 new cases, including 34 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,257,411, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The daily caseload fell to the lowest Sunday tally in 31 weeks.

The country added 22 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,596. The number of critically ill patients came to 313, down from 325 the previous day.

Health authorities said the winter wave has passed its peak, and the downtrend is expected to continue despite some fluctuation.

Starting Monday, the government mostly lifted the indoor mask mandate after more than two years, excluding at hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation.





Photo: Yonhap







