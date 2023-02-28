Go to the main site
    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 11,000 for 6th day

    28 February 2023, 19:37

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained below 11,000 for the sixth straight day Tuesday, as the country is seeing a gradual slowdown in the pace of infections, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 10,817 new COVID-19 infections, including 30 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,513,721, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    The daily tally is slightly higher than the weekly average of 9,725 but down by more than 1,000 than a week ago.

    The virus has been spreading more slowly, despite the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month.

    On Tuesday, South Korea added 16 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,977.

    The number of critically ill patients stood at 164, up from the previous day's 163.

    Amid the downward trend, South Korea is set to lift the post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China on Wednesday. But the pre-arrival test is still mandatory until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
