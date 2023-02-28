Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 11,000 for 6th day

28 February 2023, 19:37
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 11,000 for 6th day Photo: en.yna.co.kr

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained below 11,000 for the sixth straight day Tuesday, as the country is seeing a gradual slowdown in the pace of infections, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 10,817 new COVID-19 infections, including 30 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,513,721, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily tally is slightly higher than the weekly average of 9,725 but down by more than 1,000 than a week ago.

The virus has been spreading more slowly, despite the removal of the indoor mask mandate late last month.

On Tuesday, South Korea added 16 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,977.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 164, up from the previous day's 163.

Amid the downward trend, South Korea is set to lift the post-arrival PCR test requirement for travelers from China on Wednesday. But the pre-arrival test is still mandatory until March 10 to monitor the effect of the eased restrictions.


Related news
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 case at 9-month low
S. Korea’s beef imports hit record high in 2022
S. Korea’s President arrives in Japan for summit with Kishida
Теги:
Read also
Death toll from earthquake in Pakistan, Afghanistan rises to 12
New Zealand to provide EV charging stations in almost every town
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz

News