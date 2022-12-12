Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 25,667 mid virus surge worries

    12 December 2022, 12:06

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the largest for a Monday in more than three months, amid concerns of another surge as the government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported 25,667 new COVID-19 infections, including 63 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,754,149, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Monday's daily infections marked the highest for a Monday since the figure reached 36,917 on Sept. 12.

    On Friday, the government said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations.

    It said the indoor mask mandate will be kept in place at high-risk facilities, such as senior care hospitals and nursing homes.

    The daily caseload is expected to continue on a slow incremental trend for the time being. The KDCA, however, did not rule out the possibility of another virus wave this winter.

    The country added 30 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,099. The number of critically ill patients stood at 478, up 38 from the previous day.

    Photo: en.yna.co.kr
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
    Kazakhstan reports 180 fresh COVID-19 cases
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 218 fresh cases
    Only 59% fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kostanay region
    Popular
    1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
    2 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12
    5 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed