S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases around 10,000 gov’t mulling lifting antivirus measures

3 March 2023, 14:28
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases around 10,000 gov't mulling lifting antivirus measures

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported 10,408 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the government said it will start discussions on lifting the remaining antivirus measures, Yonhap reports.

The figure is up by 357 from the previous week and slightly higher than the past seven-day average of 9,195, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed.

The total caseload came to 30,543,981. South Korea reported 11 deaths, bringing the death toll to 34,014.

Critically ill patients stood at 135, up from the previous day's 129.

The KDCA said it will begin discussions on lowering the country's alert level against COVID-19 from the current «serious» to «cautious,» depending on the results of the World Health Organization's meeting on the pandemic, scheduled for around late April to early May.

South Korea has maintained a COVID-19 alert level of «serious» since February 2020.

The further lifting of the remaining antivirus restrictions, such as the seven-day quarantine rule and the indoor mask mandate in certain areas, will take place after the alert level is adjusted, the public health agency said.

On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most indoor mask mandates after they had been in place for more than two years.


