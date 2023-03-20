Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea’s new COVID-19 case at 9-month low

20 March 2023, 20:37
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 case at 9-month low Photo: en.yna.co.kr

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest daily tally in about nine months on Monday, the first day of completely lifting the indoor mask mandate on public transportation, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 3,930 new COVID-19 infections, including 14 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,702,960, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The Monday figure is the lowest since June 27, when the tally stood at 3,419.

The KDCA reported nine deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 34,171. The number of critically ill patients stood at 122, down by two from the previous day.

Starting Monday, the government lifted the mask-wearing mandate on public transportation, less than two months after it removed the mask requirement for most indoor places except for public transportation, hospitals and a few other high-risk areas.

The mask mandate will remain in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and other infection-prone places. Pharmacies at open public spaces, such as discount stores or train stations, will be exempt from the requirement.


Related news
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Kazakhstan records 28 more coronavirus cases last day
Almost 1,800 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Famed Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto mourned across the world
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News