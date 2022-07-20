Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test
20 July 2022 13:12

S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter takes off in 1st flight test

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet took off from a southern Air Force base in its first flight test Tuesday, officials at the state arms procurement agency said, Yonhap reports.

The fighter carried out its maiden flight from the 3rd Flying Training Wing in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, where its manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd, is headquartered, according to Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) officials.

The flight time is expected to take 30 to 40 minutes to check the basic functions of the fighter.

The authorities had initially planned to conduct the flight in the morning but delayed it to the afternoon due to weather conditions.

The flight under the 8.8 trillion won (US$6.67 billion) project came as the nation has been pushing to replace its aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighters with the high-end jet and bolster its airpower to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

In December 2015, DAPA signed the fighter development contract with KAI.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

Related news
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
S Korea: New infections at over 3-month high; imported cases at all-time high
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 90,000 for 2nd day
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive