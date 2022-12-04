Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S Korea’s exports of agro, food goods hit new high in 2022

4 December 2022, 13:35
SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's exports of agricultural and food products jumped to touch a new record high in the first 11 months of this year, government data showed Sunday.

Outbound shipments of agricultural and food goods came to US$8.08 billion in the January-November period, up 4 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the agriculture and fisheries ministries, Yonhap reports.

Exports of instant noodles surged 14.5 percent on-year to $696 million in the cited period, the ministry said.

Outbound shipments of processed food, such as instant rice and rice cake, jumped 10.7 percent on-year to $163 million, the ministry said.

The ministry expects the annual export amount of agricultural and food products to reach a record high in 2022, surpassing last year's record of $8.56 billion.


