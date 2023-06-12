Go to the main site
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week

    12 June 2023, 19:12

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases slightly decreased last week from a week earlier amid the country's efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, health authorities said Monday, Yonhap reports.

    The country reported a daily average of 16,441 new infections for the week of June 6-12, bringing the total caseload to 31,904,667, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    It is lower than the previous week's average of 17,722 new daily infections.

    The country reported an average of nine COVID-19 deaths per day for the one-week period, raising the death toll to 34,893. The number of critically ill patients came to 128 on average, the KDCA said.

    Starting last week, the health agency began to release COVID-19 infection data on a weekly basis as the country has removed nearly all pandemic-related restrictions, including the indoor mask mandate.

    The mandatory isolation period was also reduced to five days as a recommendation, from the previous seven-day requirement.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

