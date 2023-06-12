Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 June 2023, 19:12
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week Photo: Yonhap

SEOUL. KAZINFORM -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases slightly decreased last week from a week earlier amid the country's efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, health authorities said Monday, Yonhap reports.

The country reported a daily average of 16,441 new infections for the week of June 6-12, bringing the total caseload to 31,904,667, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

It is lower than the previous week's average of 17,722 new daily infections.

The country reported an average of nine COVID-19 deaths per day for the one-week period, raising the death toll to 34,893. The number of critically ill patients came to 128 on average, the KDCA said.

Starting last week, the health agency began to release COVID-19 infection data on a weekly basis as the country has removed nearly all pandemic-related restrictions, including the indoor mask mandate.

The mandatory isolation period was also reduced to five days as a recommendation, from the previous seven-day requirement.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts