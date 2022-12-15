Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases over 70,000 for 3rd day amid virus surge worries

15 December 2022, 12:12
SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 70,000 for the third straight day Thursday amid lingering concerns of another surge as the government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate, YONHAP reports.

The country reported 70,154 new COVID-19 infections, including 38 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,995,726, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily caseload jumped to 86,852 on Tuesday, the highest in three months since Sept. 14, when the daily figure reached 93,949, KDCA data showed.

The government said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations.

The KDCA plans to give a briefing on its indoor mask mandate readjustment plan on Dec. 23.

The country added 58 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,232. The number of critically ill patients stood at 465, up two from the previous day.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr


