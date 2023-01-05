S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall below 65,000; pre-entry testing required for travelers from China

5 January 2023, 20:46

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell for the second consecutive day to come below 65,000 on Thursday, as the government has been on alert over a wintertime surge and began requiring a pre-entry negative virus test result for entrants from China, Yonhap reports.

The country confirmed 64,106 new coronavirus infections, including 194 from overseas, bringing the total to 29,363,272, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Following a weeklong downturn to around the 20,000 level, the daily caseload jumped to 81,056 on Tuesday and slightly fell to 78,575 on Wednesday. Compared with a week earlier, Thursday's figure marked about a 10 percent fall.

The country added 66 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 32,421. The death rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 517, down from the previous day's 623. The figure had hovered over 600 for the past four days, a level seen for the first time in about eight months.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, South Korea began Thursday to require arrivals from China to present either a negative PCR or antigen test for the coronavirus before boarding. They must receive a PCR test within 48 hours before their arrival or an antigen test within 24 hours before their arrival.

The measure is part of a set of antivirus restrictions on travelers from China, as a post-entry PCR test became a must for them starting Monday.

Travelers from Hong Kong and Macao will also be required to present a negative pre-entry virus test beginning Saturday.

South Korea has said the curbs are meant to prevent the inflow of the virus from China and the adjacent regions given serious situations there.

Of the 194 imported cases reported Thursday, 137, or 70.6 percent, were from China, and 37 were from other Asian nations, the KDCA said.

The proportion of coronavirus cases from China out of the total imported infections here has grown at a fast clip in recent weeks.

Those coming here for a short-term stay must undergo a virus test upon arrival, and 1 out of 4 such travelers tested positive, the KDCA said.

South Korean nationals and foreigners with residency status visiting China are required to take a PCR test within one day of arrival.

«The government has taken preemptive steps to prevent the inflow of the virus from overseas given the recent spread of the virus in China and the surge in COVID-19-related deaths in Hong Kong,» Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said, calling for thoroughly implementing antivirus curbs.

Photo: Yonhap